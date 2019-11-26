'Orville' Stars Adrianne Palicki & Scott Grimes' Divorce Dismissed

Exclusive TMZ.com

"The Orville" might come back with less tension on set, because 2 of its lead actors who were headed toward a vortex of divorce just steered back into orbit ... or so it seems.

Adrianne Palicki -- who plays Commander Kelly Grayson on the show -- recently requested to have her divorce petition against costar and real-life hubby, Scott Grimes, dismissed. She made the ask last week, and on the same day ... a judge granted it.

That's a complete 180 from where things seemed to be heading just a short while ago -- when Adrianne filed for divorce after a measly 2 months of marriage. She and Scott tied the knot this past May, and in July ... she was already asking a court to let her out.

We don't know why Adrianne did a U-turn here but based on what these two were wearing at a Comic-Con event in October ... something tells us they probably reconciled.

Adrianne and Scott sat right next to each other during a panel discussion, and both appeared to be wearing wedding rings. Scott especially ... ya can't miss that thing.

It should be noted ... they weren't wearing their rings at the Comic-Con event in San Diego this past summer. They even had another actor sitting between them during that panel.

The show's on a hiatus right now, and it's even gonna air on a different platform than its original home at FOX. Hulu picked it up, and season 3 is supposed to come back in 2020.