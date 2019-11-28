Herman Moore Says Lions Love Playing On Thanksgiving, It's Our Super Bowl!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here's an age-old NFL question ... does it suck to be away from family playing on Thanksgiving -- or is it flat-out cool being a part of Turkey Day tradition???

TMZ Sports hit up Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore to get the answer ... and the ex-wide receiver told us straight-up Thanksgiving Day games were AWESOME!!!

"For Lion players that becomes kind of our Super Bowl since we haven't been to any," Moore says.

It's an interesting answer, considering most of the country would probably prefer to be at home with loved ones watching football ... but Moore says there was zero jealousy while he was on the gridiron on the holiday.

In fact, Moore tells us the feeling was pretty unanimous among his teammates ... saying, "You're the only show in town!"

Moore also says the atmosphere in the stadium was pretty cool too ... telling us he was guaranteed to see AT LEAST "3 or 4 brawls" in the stands every year on the holiday.

As for his favorite Thanksgiving game memory, Moore says of the 11 times he spent Turkey Day with the Lions ... the coolest off-field moment was getting a leg of John Madden's famous Turducken!!!

But, ya gotta hear why he's kinda regretting eating the crazy concoction nowadays ...