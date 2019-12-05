Luke Walton Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against NBA Coach

Exclusive TMZ Composite

The woman who accused Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in 2017 has officially dropped her lawsuit against the NBA coach, TMZ Sports has learned.

Kelli Tennant -- a former sports reporter -- had sued Walton claiming he forced himself on her in a Santa Monica hotel room while he was an asst. coach with the Golden State Warriors.

In her lawsuit, Tennant claimed Walton forced kisses on her neck, face and chest -- and despite telling to stop, he held her down, groped her breasts and groin, and rubbed his erection on her leg.

Tennant claimed she was "in shock and fear. She was afraid she was about to be raped," the suit states.

Walton, who now coaches the Sacramento Kings, had adamantly denied wrongdoing -- claiming Tennant, was the person who initiated their meet-up, insists it was "platonic" and nothing sexual ever occurred.

Now, Tennant has filed new court docs calling off the suit -- asking a judge to dismiss with prejudice, which means she can't refile it.

Unclear if Walton and Tennant struck a settlement -- but it's not uncommon in situations like this.

We reached out to Tennant's attorney for comment, so far, no word back.

The NBA also investigated the allegations -- but decided NOT to punish Walton and noted Tennant did not cooperate with their probe.

After she filed the lawsuit, Tennant held a press conference -- and said she did not go to law enforcement because she feared it would jeopardize her career.

