Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Giving Away Scholarship for Free Rehab

Get Sober Like Me!!!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is sponsoring a scholarship you don't see every day ... a free 30-day drug and alcohol treatment program.

Here's the situation ... Mike and his wife, Lauren, are partnering with Banyan Treatment Centers and they're going to hook up one lucky person with the gift of free rehab.

The scholarship application just went live online, and Mike and Lauren will pick one worthy recipient before announcing their choice on Christmas Eve -- the 4-year anniversary of Mike's sobriety.

Banyan is putting up the money for the cost of the 30-day treatment and will screen all applicants.

The "Jersey Shore" star recently toured one of Banyan's rehab facilities in Florida, and there are other locations in Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

As you know, Mike went to rehab in 2015 after rising to fame on "Jersey Shore" ... and now he's using his platform to help save someone else's life.