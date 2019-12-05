Ray J's Wearing Wedding Ring Again, Says Wife Is Still Mad At Him

... But Wife's Still Mad At Me

Ray J is back to wearing his wedding band after briefly ditching it, but he still doesn't know if there's a chance of working things out with his wife after their fight and divorce threats.

We got Ray J leaving Chelsea Studios in New York City Wednesday, and asked how he's holding up now that Princess Love says she no longer wants to be married to him.

Ray says only God knows if there's a real shot at reconciliation with his pregnant wife. Remember, Princess claims he left her and their daughter "stranded" in Vegas after a heated argument.

The slight bit of good news is Ray is once again rocking his wedding ring.

As we first told you ... Ray J ditched his wedding ring before catching a flight Monday outta LAX. However, the fact he's wearing it again doesn't necessarily mean the couple's headed for a reconciliation.