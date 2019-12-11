Post Malone Shot at by Jason Statham On Set of New Movie

Post Malone's already racking up hit songs and awards, but now he can hang his cowboy hat on something else -- getting shot at in a movie by a huge action star.

The "Circles" singer is getting deeper into the acting world, starring opposite none other than Jason Statham. Based on these pics from the set it looks like Jason's a cop trying to take down Posty.

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

They were filming Wednesday in L.A. on the set of the Guy Ritchie directed film, "Cash Truck." Josh Hartnett also stars in the flick. This scene looked like a real run-and-gun shootout between Post and Jason.

The movie's plot follows a "cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company" ... and it looks like Post's character has made the bold decision to mess with him.

This isn't Post's first acting role -- he's set to make his debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix movie, "Wonderland." He also has a voice credit in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which he also contributed to with his hit song "Sunflower."

Post and Swae Lee just performed the soundtrack hit at GQ's after-party last week, and he got pretty sentimental about it.