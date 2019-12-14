Richard Grieco Breaks Down During Airport Bust for Public Intoxication

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

"21 Jump Street" star Richard Grieco doesn't react well when the cuffs are getting slapped on him, as proven by this video of his DFW airport bust for public intoxication.

Police body cam footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Grieco angrily storming away from the American Airlines ticket counter in Dallas when a cop confronts him. Richard's pretty indignant at first, even asking the officer, "You guys know who I am?"

He then tried to talk his way out of his drunken situation, but it doesn't work. Cops put him under arrest and gave him a pop quiz on his level of inebriation. Watch ... you can't say he passed the test, but TBH -- it also seemed unnecessary to grill him.

It was obvious he was wasted. Richard slurred, sobbed and insisted he didn't do anything wrong as he was led away in handcuffs.

Things didn't get much better for the former TV police officer when he got to the station. He continued crying and claimed he was being singled out because he's famous.

Richard relaxed enough to take a breathalyzer test ... which cops say revealed his BAC was .17 ... more than twice the legal limit.

We broke the story ... cops were flagged to Grieco's gate at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport last week by an AA agent who denied him boarding because he was yelling at employees and allegedly reeked of booze.

He told cops he'd only had 2 cranberry vodkas, and according to the arrest report ... he also had prescription Klonopin in his bag. He said he takes it because he's a nervous flier, but cops noted it should not be taken with alcohol.

The airline booked Grieco another flight for the next morning after he sobered up, just as the cops in this video promised it would happen..