NFL's Kareem Jackson Suspended For September DUI Arrest

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was just slapped with a 2-game suspension -- ending his 2019 season -- after cops busted him for DUI back in September.

Jackson -- a 31-year-old stud defender -- was arrested on September 19 in Denver after officials say he was speeding and driving under the influence.

KJ -- a former 1st round pick who was a star at Alabama -- immediately reported the arrest to Broncos officials ... who passed the news on to the NFL.

The league investigated ... and on Tuesday they handed Jackson a 2-game suspension.

The Broncos are 5-9 and have no shot to make the playoffs ... so it's not that big of a blow for the squad.

Jackson owned up to his screw up ... and posted a heartfelt apology on Twitter.

"I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates & fans. I understand the severity in my lapse of judgement and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct."

The Broncos also released a statement addressing Jackson's arrest.

"Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19. He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization."

“There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment. Under the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he has been suspended for the Broncos’ final two games of the 2019 season.”

As far as his legal issues ... Jackson appeared before a judge in Colorado earlier this week and plead guilty to a reduced charge -- driving while ability impaired.