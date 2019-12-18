'Survivor' Noura Says She Loves Dan Spilo, People Differ on Touching

Play video content BACKGRID

'Survivor' exile Dan Spilo is an amazing man with a good heart ... according to Noura Salman, one of the final 5 remaining tribe members on this controversial season.

Noura was outside the 'Island of the Idols' Season 39 finale party in WeHo Tuesday night when she got asked about Dan's ejection for inappropriate touching. She clearly doesn't feel any ill will toward Spilo -- she loves the guy ... and offers a bit of a defense for him too.

Noura says the issue comes down to people being different about touching -- some openly welcome it and feel comfortable, like her and Dan, while others are the opposite ... like fellow cast member Kellee Kim, and even Noura's own siblings.

She says she doesn't believe Dan meant to be disrespectful to Kellee with his unwanted touching, but suggests he probably didn't do a good job of communicating ... and gives an example from her yoga class of how to do it right.

Another contestant in the final 5, Janet Carbin, also got asked about Dan ... she simply said everything's "cool."

As we reported ... Kellee went to 'Survivor' producers in the middle of the season currently airing to report Dan's unwanted physical contact. He was issued a warning but allowed to stay in the game, but later got kicked off after another off-camera incident with a female production crew member.

My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019 @kellee_kim

Still, Kim expressed her disappointment for allowing Dan's behavior to go on as long as it did. Spilo issued an apology to Kellee this week -- he also did during the game -- but has yet to address the incident that got him booted.

Meanwhile, CBS and 'Survivor' say the show will implement "specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior, and how to report these issues" to its cast orientation going forward ... and will have an "on-site professional" to help handle such issues.

Further, a new rule will be added to the game to make it clear that "unwelcome physical contact, sexual harassment and impermissible biases cannot be brought into the competition and will not be permitted as part of gameplay."