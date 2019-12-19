'90 Days Fiance' Colt Johnson Selling Ex Larissa's Wedding Dress for $500

Getty Composite

Of all the famous TV wedding dresses out there -- from Monica's on "Friends" to Aunt Becky's on "Full House" -- the one that tops them all is "90 Day Fiance" star Larissa Lima's ... at least according to her ex-husband, who's trying to hawk it online.

Colt Johnson's listed an ad for the dress Larissa wore on their wedding day, touting it as a piece of television memorabilia "on par with Dorthys [sic] ruby slippers and back to the future delorean."

Colt Johnson/FanBound

He calls it the "one and only famous wedding dress" worn by his ex-wife, and get this ... it can be yours for only $500.

Considering the average wedding dress cost in the U.S. is $1,000, this is quite a steal for a television-worn wedding dress more coveted than ones worn on shows like "Friends," "Gilmore Girls," "Sex and the City," "Jane the Virgin" or "Game of Thrones" ... according to Colt, of course.

As for why he's trying to unload it ... you may recall the couple had a very tumultuous 7-month marriage. As we reported, Colt filed for divorce from Larissa back in January just hours after she was busted for domestic violence -- her third such arrest -- for allegedly punching him in the face when she found out he had purchased porn.

Johnson was left with a bloody lip, and not long after ... Colt's mom reportedly paid the divorce filing fee so he can end the marriage.