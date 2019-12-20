Joe Horn Facing 10 Yrs In Prison After Pleading Guilty To NFL Health Care Fraud
12/20/2019 10:12 AM PT
Joe Horn is facing 10 YEARS in prison after the ex-NFL star just pled guilty to scamming the NFL's retired player health care plan out of nearly $150,000.
The former New Orleans Saint was one of several ex-NFL players -- including Clinton Portis -- who was charged by federal prosecutors earlier this month with defrauding the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan.
Officials say Horn, along with 10 other ex-NFLers, sought reimbursements for things like expensive medical equipment and prescriptions that they never bought in the first place.
But, instead of fighting the case in court, 47-year-old Horn agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to one charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the charge carries a sentence of up to 10 YEARS behind bars ... as well as fine of up to $250,000 -- plus probation.
But, it seems Horn took the plea deal with the hopes a judge will take it easy on him at his sentencing hearing later next year.
As for the details of the plea agreement -- according to the docs, Horn admitted to submitting two false claims that totaled up to $149,775 ... and will have to pay that back.
Horn is one of the greatest Saints of all-time ... logging 7,865 receiving yards and 51 receiving TDs in his 7 years in a New Orleans uniform.
