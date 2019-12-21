Wink Martindale Wants Tix To Ravens Game As Payment For DC Stealing Nickname

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Don "Wink" Martindale, listen up ... the OG Wink Martindale wants tickets to a Ravens game ASAP as payment for letting ya snag his nickname!!!

We got the legendary personality out at Craig's this month ... and when we asked him about Baltimore's defensive coordinator borrowing his famous moniker, Wink was HILARIOUS with our photog.

"I think I'm gonna sue him for using my name!" Wink said with a laugh, before adding, "I love it! I love it! I get mentioned on Ravens games, I love it!"

But, even though Wink is all kinds of down to hear his name at NFL games, he still would like to see some ROI ... and says tickets to watch Lamar Jackson up close would do the trick!

"Get the word to him," Wink says. "I want an invite!"

Bad news for the Ravens' Wink? There's only one home game left for Baltimore in the regular season ... which means the DC might have to pony up for playoff tix in January.