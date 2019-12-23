Lil Wayne a Passenger on Plane Being Searched by Feds in Miami

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Lil Wayne is being held up at an airport in Miami right now as federal agents search a plane he was a passenger on, but he's got legal help at the ready ... TMZ has confirmed.

Miami Herald broke the story ... Weezy was one of a few different people aboard a private jet Monday that was stopped by the feds after it landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The paper says it was on its way to California after a stop in Florida.

For now, it doesn't appear anyone's been arrested for anything -- the Herald reports a search is currently underway and that Wayne and co. are being held at the airport. Per the outlet, agents got a tip on possible drugs being transported ... and obtained a search warrant.

One thing we do know for sure ... we're told Wayne -- who's a Miami resident -- has already contacted his lawyers in the area, and they're on the scene with him now.

Law enforcement sources also confirmed the details of Miami Herald's reporting.

MH also notes that if any arrests or charges stem from this ... it could mean someone's gonna be behind bars for Christmas. Apparently, the federal courts won't be open on Christmas Eve or Day, and the earliest a person's case could be heard would be Thursday.

That aside, the search echoes of one that recently ended in tragedy. Of course, we're talking about Juice WRLD ... who suffered a fatal seizure at an airport in Chicago 2 weeks ago.

Federal agents were also there waiting to search the private aircraft he was in, and we're told folks saw him ingest a number of unknown pills after realizing what was happening.

He later died after life-saving efforts were made on the spot.