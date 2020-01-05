Chester Bennington's Widow, Talinda, Remarried on New Year's Eve

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Talinda Bennington has tied the knot again ... and her wedding ceremony went down on a date already significant to her.

Chester's widow got remarried on New Year's Eve -- to L.A. County firefighter Michael Fredman -- at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii ... according to sources close to the family.

We're told Talinda and Chester's 3 children -- son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila -- were there along with other friends and family members.

Interestingly, Talinda also married Chester on New Year's Eve ... back in 2005.

As we reported ... Talinda and Michael got engaged back in April, and when news broke in September she said, "I can find love after tragedy." She added ... "To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love."

We broke the story ... Chester took his own life in his Palos Verdes home back in 2017, while Talinda and their children were out of town. Talinda's made mental heath her major focus in life since then to honor her late husband.

Our sources say Chester's relatives are very happy for Talinda and Michael and think her new husband's great for her and the kids.