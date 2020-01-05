Jason Garrett Officially Fired By Dallas Cowboys After 10 Seasons

Breaking News Getty

It's finally officially over for Jason Garrett in Dallas ... the Cowboys have finally fired the head coach in a move EVERYONE saw coming from a mile away.

There were rumblings about Garrett's termination for weeks -- especially after the Cowboys went 8-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs.

And, even though the team was reportedly interviewing high profile candidates like Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis to take over, the team hadn't officially relieved Garrett of his duties ... until now.

Moments ago, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said the team had finally sacked Garrett ... clearing the way to make a hiring move.

The Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garrett he is out as head coach.

Garrett was 85-67 during his 10-year run with the team ... and only made the playoffs 3 times despite having some seriously talented players.

Of course, a TON of people think this will open the door for Dallas to be successful once again ... ex-Dallas star Terrell Owens has said repeatedly Garrett was the biggest problem for the Cowboys.

There are all sorts of conflicting reports about why Jerry Jones and the Cowboys waited so long to formally terminate Garrett ... there was speculation Jason was trying to get a front-office role with the team.

Garrett and Jones go wayyyy back ... he won 2 Super Bowls with the team as Troy Aikman's backup QB back in the day.