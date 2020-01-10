Zion Williamson Swarmed In NYC, Signs a Billion Autographs

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Zion Williamson has touched down in New York -- and the minute he stepped out of his hotel, the NBA star was mobbed by fans asking for autographs and photos!

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelicans rookie was NOT FAZED by the swarm -- he kept his composure and knocked out a ton of autographs before eventually walking to the team bus.

The Pels are in NYC to take on the Knicks on Friday -- though Zion won't be playing, as he's still recovering from the knee injury that's kept him out the whole season.

Zion's expected to come back soon and NBA fans can't wait -- the guy is an absolute monster on the court.

If Zion WAS healthy, this would have been a great game to watch -- Zion matching up against his former Duke teammate and #3 overall pick R.J. Barrett.