UFC Docs Say Conor McGregor Is In 'Best Shape' Of His Career

"The UFC doctor is actually saying he thinks Conor's in the best shape he's ever seen him in."

Dana White says Conor McGregor has been training like such a maniac to face Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246, even the docs are impressed!

We spoke with the UFC boss about the sport's biggest star returning to the Octagon on Jan. 18 (only available on ESPN+) ... and White says all signs point to the return of the old, dominant McGregor.

"Conor and I have not seen each other face-to-face yet, but we have been texting and I'm hearing that he's in phenomenal shape right now."

"Head seems to be in the right place."

Conor has bulked up for the Cowboy fight -- he fought Khabib at 155 lbs back in Oct. 2018. He'll be at 170 this time around.

But, White is warning fans ... don't count out Cowboy -- a future Hall of Famer who holds the record for most wins in UFC history (23) and most finishes (16).

"I think that the level of disrespect shown to Cowboy Cerrone by the media, a lot of the fans and definitely the sportsbooks in Las Vegas is insanity."