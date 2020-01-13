Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence -- Who'd You Rather?!

Getty

The Tigers and Tigers are set to face off in the 2020 National Championship Game on Monday ... which means one of these hunks is going home with a shiny, new trophy.

Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence and LSU's Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, have led their teams to the biggest night of the season ... and both have looked damn good in the process.

Numbers-wise, the winner is Burrow ... who threw for 5,208 yards and 55 TDs and added 310 yards and 4 TDs on the ground ... while Lawrence threw for 3,431 yards and 36 TDs and rushed for 514 yards and 8 TDs.

While the LSU Tigers are favored to take home the hardware, Clemson's been on this stage a lot as of late ... it's the reigning national champs.

But, that's not why we're here. We can focus more on the footballs Monday night. The REAL reason we're here is to ask ... who'd you rather!?!?!