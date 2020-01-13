Trick Daddy Looks Horrible in Mug Shot Because of Lupus

Exclusive

Trick Daddy has an explanation for his recent mug shot that's giving some folks a laugh ... he suffers from an incurable disease that really does a number to his appearance.

As we reported ... the rapper was busted for cocaine possession and DUI over the weekend in Miami, leading to this disheveled mug shot. The Internet has been dragging him nonstop ever since.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ ... Trick Daddy suffers from lupus and his medical condition is the reason his face and hair look so bad in his mug.