Kim Kardashian's Sexy Bikini Getaway in Mexico

Kim Kardashian West ¡Muy Caliente! Sexy Mexican Getaway
1/14/2020 10:44 AM PT
Here's Kim Kardashian West keeping it super modest and low-key down in Mexico and ... JUST KIDDING, SHE'S FLAUNTING HER SEX APPEAL all over a Cabo beach.
It was sun's out, cheeks out for Kim in a barely-there 2-piece. El playa looked more like a fashion show runway, the way she was working it for cameras during a brief weekend vacay.
The getaway with some girlfriends doubled as a business trip, thanks to her pal, Chelsea Handler ... who opted to hit the beach rocking nothing but KKW's line of solutionwear.
Kim's reaction, we're guessing -- keep the scantily clad promos coming, por favor!!!
As you know, she's already back in L.A. taking in courtside views instead of the ocean variety -- but click through the gallery to see just a few reasons why Kanye's one lucky man.
