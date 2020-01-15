Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone Face Off at UFC 246 Press Conference

Breaking News TMZ.com

Here we go!!!

Conor McGregor is about to face the media, the fans and Cowboy Cerrone in his first pre-fight press conference since Oct. 2018 ... and we'll be live streaming the whole thing!

Of course, Conor and Cowboy are set to throw down on Saturday night at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas (only available on ESPN+) ... but first, they've gotta talk a little trash at the presser to get everyone even more excited for the fight.

It's all set to go down at 5 PM PT at the Palms Casino Resort -- and if you know Conor, you know the guy loves to put on a show before the show!

Both guys have pretty respectful up until this point -- but we're guessing now that the competitive juices are flowing, the niceties will probably come to an end.

31-year-old Conor bulked up to 170 lbs for the Cowboy fight -- up from the 155 he weighed for the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in Oct. 2018.

Despite the extra weight, Dana White told us the UFC doctors say the Irishman appears to be in the best shape of his pro career.

But, don't sleep on Cowboy -- the guy has the most victories in UFC history ... along with the record for the most finishes!