Drew Pearson's Heartbreaking Reaction To HOF Snub Will Hit Ya in The Feels

Breaking News

WARNING: This will make ya a little teary-eyed ...

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson learned Wednesday he was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet again ... and his reaction to the news will break your heart into pieces.

Drew -- Roger Staubach's favorite target in the 1970s -- had as good a chance as ever of being elected into the Hall this year given its expanded class of 20 TOTAL inductees.

But, when the names were called over a two-hour period and Pearson -- who held a party for the announcements -- didn't make the list ... it was devastating.

Drew Pearson's reaction to not being chosen for the 2020 Hall of Fame's Class. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/LmSrJV37mw — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) January 15, 2020 @HannaBattahFox4

Drew rubbed his forehead and fought back tears ... and it was super emotional.

Later, after the news had really sunk in ... a frustrated Drew told his family and friends, "They broke my heart. They broke my heart and they did it like this! They strung it out like this!"

Drew Pearson is understandably emotional and frustrated.



The Super Bowl Champ & member of the 1970s All-Decade Team has once again been passed over for the Hall of Fame.#DallasCowboys | @wfaa | #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/DjQ9ng5ZM3 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 15, 2020 @JonahJavad

Pearson had every right to be upset ... he's one of the best receivers EVER -- earning three All-Pro awards and winning a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1978.

He's most famous for catching what is widely known as the NFL's first-ever successful "Hail Mary" in a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in 1975.