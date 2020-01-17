Drew Lock Rocks Pink Short Shorts On Baecation With GF in Bikini

Breaking News

Drew Lock and his bombshell GF are keepin' the fabric to a minimum on their romantic getaway ... 'cause the Broncos QB's wearing a super-short pair of shorts posted up with his bikini-clad lady!!

The rookie is proving he's a seasoned vet in the vacation department ... hitting up Turks and Caicos with Natalie Newman ... and the pics are hotter than the 79 degree weather!!

Of course, Lock was a stud at Mizzou before going to the Broncos in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. Newman is a Buffalo who attended Colorado.

The couple went IG official in 2019 ... and they've been posting adorable stuff ever since.

"Shore do love ya," Natalie captioned her beach pic with Drew. Cute, right?

Drew shared a tribute to his boo on Jan 1st, saying "Happy New Year but most importantly Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman."

"I’m so thankful 2019 brought you into my life, you bring so many smiles to my face effortlessly! I can’t wait to see what 2020 brings us."