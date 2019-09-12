Ex-NFL Fat Guy Joe Thomas Looks Like a Chiseled Greek God

If future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas wanted to make an NFL comeback, the dude wouldn't be returning to the O-Line ... 'cause the guy looks less like a hog and more like a GOD!!!

Remember ... the 34-year-old -- who holds the record for most consecutive snaps played -- usually weighed around 312 pounds during his 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns. But, the days of XXXL t-shirts are HISTORY -- Thomas says he's lost nearly 60 pounds since retiring in 2017!!!

Getty

So ... how did he do it??? Thomas says he's been swimming like a maniac ... and the results are incredible. Seriously, look at this physique. Abs. Arms. Shoulders. Is it getting hot in here???

The Browns legend (10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer) says he got back into the sport because he's had 5 knee surgeries and needed low-impact workouts to prevent more injuries.

To say the swimming is working would be an understatement ... and Thomas says he's hoping to swim for the rest of his life.