Ex-NFL Fat Guy Joe Thomas Looks Like a Chiseled Greek God
9/12/2019 9:26 AM PT
If future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas wanted to make an NFL comeback, the dude wouldn't be returning to the O-Line ... 'cause the guy looks less like a hog and more like a GOD!!!
Remember ... the 34-year-old -- who holds the record for most consecutive snaps played -- usually weighed around 312 pounds during his 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns. But, the days of XXXL t-shirts are HISTORY -- Thomas says he's lost nearly 60 pounds since retiring in 2017!!!
So ... how did he do it??? Thomas says he's been swimming like a maniac ... and the results are incredible. Seriously, look at this physique. Abs. Arms. Shoulders. Is it getting hot in here???
The Browns legend (10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer) says he got back into the sport because he's had 5 knee surgeries and needed low-impact workouts to prevent more injuries.
To say the swimming is working would be an understatement ... and Thomas says he's hoping to swim for the rest of his life.
Get this man a Speedo contract!!!
