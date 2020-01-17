Tyler, The Creator Buys Sunglasses Off Woman's Face

Exclusive TMZ.com

Tyler, The Creator is the new owner of a stylish pair of sunglasses ... after buying them off a passerby's face on the streets of the Big Apple.

Here's how the transaction went down ... a woman was walking down the block in Chelsea when someone breezed by and yelled, "Your glasses are FIRE!!!"

The lady hardly noticed -- she was wearing headphones -- and she kept moving until she felt a tap on her shoulder. The woman spun around to find a large man -- Tyler's bodyguard -- asking to buy her glasses for $50. She politely refused, but when Tyler's muscle upped the ante to $100 ... she couldn't turn it down.

As it turns out, she'd actually found the shades in a thrift store for $10 ... so she was turning a pretty sweet profit.

Next, the woman was whisked away to nearby ice cream parlor, where she found Tyler enjoying a treat. We're told Tyler was super excited to get his hands on the glasses, and he handed her a Benjamin.

The woman took the cash, said goodbye and left -- she seems pretty chill, eh -- but the bodyguard rushed outside to ask if she wanted a photo with Tyler to prove to her friends what went down.