Rams' Andrew Whitworth Wants Extra Points Banned From NFL, They Suck
1/18/2020 12:10 AM PT
Roger Goodell, listen up ... Rams star left tackle Andrew Whitworth says he HATES extra points -- and wants them banned from the league ASAP!!!
We got the 4-time Pro Bowler leaving Craig's in L.A. this week ... when we got into a conversation with the big man about the XFL's new rules.
That's when Whitworth told us he loves the league's idea of getting rid of field goal attempts for a point after touchdown tries ... saying they straight-up hurt his body!!!
"I get tired of getting ran into," Andrew says. "I don't need an extra opportunity to get hit."
Of course, as an O-lineman, it's Whitworth's job to protect the kicker ... which means he's got to throw his body in the way of pass-rushing defenders EVERY TIME the Rams go for an extra point!!!
Yeah, ouch.
We also talked to Whitworth about his future now that he's headed into free agency this offseason ... and he told us he'd LOVE to re-sign with the Rams in 2020.
