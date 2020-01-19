Johnny Depp Jams on Guitar During High School Charity Concert
Johnny Depp Jams Out on Guitar for Charity ... Chad Smith There Too
1/19/2020 12:51 PM PT
Johnny Depp didn't shy away from the spotlight this weekend when the opportunity to rock and roll presented itself ... if anything, he stepped up to the plate and hit a homer.
The actor popped up in Anaheim, CA Saturday night, where he performed onstage at Servite High School which was raising funds and playing tunes for a charity called the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. It's an open pot of money pro artists can tap if they fall on hard times.
Anyway, Johnny was definitely willing to do his part -- playing tracks like "Taking Care of Business" and "Dancing with Myself" alongside other musicians up there.
BTW ... his own band, Hollywood Vampires, was not in attendance -- it was just Johnny who showed. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was there too ... kind of a hodgepodge of talent, really.
Obviously, JD's a big fan of the cause ... and he was pretty gracious with his time. Check out how he reacted when they asked him to play one (or several) more songs.
The guy's a good sport.
13 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.