Former NBA Star Delonte West Appears To Get Beat Up in Disturbing Video

Delonte West Allegedly Beaten In Streets ... Disturbing Videos

1/20/2020 6:20 PM PT
Delonte West looks to be in need of serious help.

Check out these disturbing videos appearing to show the former NBA player getting beaten up in the streets of D.C.

It's super sad ... Delonte is apparently saying someone came at him with a gun while he was walking down the road. He then starts ranting and keeps saying "I don't give a f***" when pressed for more details about what went down.

In another video circulating social media, someone who appears to be West is getting kicked and punched in the middle of a busy road. The man on the ground, presumably Delonte, is laying motionless as someone else roughs him up.

Unfortunately, we've seen similar sad episodes before involving Delonte. He's been seen begging for change in Maryland and looking disheveled in Texas.

As we've reported ... Delonte spent time in a medical facility back in 2016, and he's tried to mount a comeback to the NBA.

It's pretty heartbreaking to see Delonte now ... and folks are calling on the NBA to give one of their former stars some help.

