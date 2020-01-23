Tony Rock Says Harry and Meghan are White Version of 'Coming to America'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tony Rock has another nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to trade their Royal Family roles for life in Canada -- think "Coming to America" sequel ... but lighter.

The comedian was in Bev Hills Wednesday night when we asked him about "Megxit" ... he tells us it's like a real-life version of the 1988 Eddie Murphy flick where he gives up his life as a prince to find true love.

Tony describes it a little differently for Harry and Meghan, but still ... it's an apt comparison.

Chris' younger brother also tells us he doesn't think Meghan's going to get her wish for more privacy for their son, Archie ... because the kid's just way too famous. Once again, he hilariously evokes a scene from "Coming to America" to make his point.

As for the actual sequel to the classic comedy -- scheduled to open wide in theaters in December 2020 -- Rock reveals he's not involved in the project at all ... and it seems like he feels a bit snubbed.