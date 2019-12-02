Tony Rock Commends Pete Davidson's NDA Policy, 'It Takes Balls!'
12/2/2019 2:35 PM PT
Tony Rock's giving Pete Davidson mad respect for making his fans sign very pricey non-disclosure agreements to attend his shows ... something he thinks is long overdue.
We got the comedian at LAX Monday and asked about the 'SNL' star's new million-dollar NDA policy ... he's fully behind Pete, telling us it's a bold but necessary move to balance power between stand-up comics and their fans.
Tony tells us the current culture -- where people bust out their phones to record everything and post it online instantaneously -- makes it hard for comics to try out new material ... and he's praising Davidson for "having the balls" to take a stand against it.
As he puts it ... the fans have gotten away with too much for too long, and it's time for a little get-back.
Rock admits the threat of a million-dollar penalty for breaching the NDA by simply talking about Pete's content might be too much ... but ya gotta start somewhere.
Tony also suggests other comics -- including himself -- should follow Pete's lead ... especially Eddie Murphy. As you may know, the legendary comedian's set to make a return to stand-up on Netflix ... and Tony thinks the NDA is absolutely necessary for Eddie to avoid his comeback getting spoiled.
It's an interesting perspective for sure, but you have to wonder if people will really put up with strict rules like Davidson's to go see a comic perform. After all ... Pete isn't necessarily the gold standard of being a crowd-pleaser.
