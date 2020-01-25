JWoww's Ex Roger Mathews Dating Again After Divorce, New GF Revealed

Exclusive

JWoww's ex-husband, Roger Mathews, is getting back on the horse -- he's dating again and it's a pretty smooth ride, 'cause his new girl is smoking hot!!!

Our sources tell us Roger's new lady friend's name is Danielle Miele ... he's been taking things slow, but they're officially an item. Danielle's a hairdresser and we're told she wants to stay out of the limelight -- so the exact opposite of Roger's reality star ex.

Roger and Danielle first met back in May while at a concert in Jersey. We're told he was going through a tough time, and Danielle was in the right place at the right time. Y'know how that goes, right fellas?!?

TMZ broke the story ... JWoww and Roger finalized their divorce at the end of August, and the exes said they were devoted to co-parenting their children.

Our sources tell us Danielle's met Roger's kids, but she's never spent the night at Roger's house when they're with dad. The kids remain his number one priority. JWoww knows about Danielle, but we're told they've never met.

Speaking of Jen -- maybe it's just a Jersey thing, but looking at her and Danielle ... sure seems like Roger's got a type. But, who'd blame him?