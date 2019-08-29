'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Makes Divorce With Roger Official

Exclusive Getty Composite

JWoww is officially a single woman again ... her divorce from Roger Mathews is finally a done deal.

Jenni Farley and Roger's divorce became official Thursday ... according to Roger's attorney, Christopher Cavalli of Callagy Law.

The former couple got hitched back in October 2015 -- years after their dramatic relationship was heavily featured on MTV's hit show, "Jersey Shore" -- and they have 2 kids together, a 5-year-old daughter, Melani, and a 3-year-old boy, Greyson.

As we reported ... JWoww filed for divorce last September, right before they were set to celebrate their 3-year anniversary ... she cited irreconcilable differences, and said their marriage had been on the rocks for at least 6 months.

The split quickly turned nasty ... JWoww got a temporary restraining order against Roger in December and cops hauled him out of their home. Roger claimed he did nothing wrong, and said JWoww was out of control.

The drama didn't end there ... in January, JWoww accused Roger of being abusive towards her during their marriage and posted a disturbing security cam video ... allegedly showing him throwing her to the ground. Roger denied the abuse allegations.