'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Buys New $2 Million Home in Jersey

Exclusive zillow.com

JWoww's got a new million-dollar mansion to call home ... but she's still keeping her New Jersey roots.

TMZ's confirmed the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star plunked down $1.95 mil this summer for the 6-bed, 6-bath modern palace in Holmdel. JWoww's new house was featured a lot on the most recent episode ... in which she entertained some of the usuals.

The home sits on a 2.5-acre lot and features a huge gourmet kitchen and a large dining room, a master bedroom with a Jacuzzi in the bath, a furnished basement with a media room, billiard room and gym, and of course ... there's also a wet bar.

The private backyard has a huge pool and patio ... with a covered deck for the BBQ.

JWoww purchased the new pad just a few months after she posted video of her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, pushing her to the ground and made abuse allegations. They'd already been split for months at that point ... and finalized their divorce in August.

Amid the legal drama, she also listed her old awesome house she shared with Roger for $1.35 mil ... and as far as we can tell, it's still on the market.