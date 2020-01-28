Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes Face Off At Super Bowl Opening Night
1/28/2020 6:57 AM PT
Friendliest Super Bowl ever?!?!?
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs come face-to-face at Marlins Park in Miami on Monday night ... and THEY COULDN'T HAVE BEEN NICER!!
Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Richard Sherman, Tyrann Mathieu and more were shaking hands, cracking jokes and posing for pics together ... just days before they do battle!
It's actually really nice to see ... ferocious competitors being super respectful and enjoying the moment before Sunday's big game.
During the Opening Night festivities, players from both teams remembered Kobe Bryant and talked about the impact he's had on their lives.
In fact, 49ers superstar tight end George Kittle said Kobe was "the reason I played sports."
"He was the reason I played sports."@gkittle46 on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/kOlp7oq5YX— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020 @NFLonFOX
The game goes down on Sunday -- and we're guessing the Kobe tributes will continue during the most-watched TV event in the world.
