Live It Up at Miami's Top Super Bowl Hotels

Super Bowl LIV Miami's Hotel Hot Spots ... Versace Mansion & More!!!

2/2/2020 12:50 AM PT
Miami is overrun with celebs for the Super Bowl ... which means the city's top hotels will be filled to the brim, and we got a peek into how the rich will live it up for the big game.

The Versace Mansion -- now called Casa Casuarina -- is an iconic Miami landmark ... the designer's former home -- where he was murdered back in 1997 -- was converted into a hotel with 12 suites for guests to choose from.

You can hit up the famous restaurant, take a dip in the pool or simply mosey around the grounds. A typical night costs upwards of $1,000 ... but SB weekend runs MUCH higher than that. The hotel staff won't say what they're charging, but it's a pretty penny.

Fontainebleau is the perfect choice for party people. LIV Nightclub -- one of the hottest in the country -- is located inside the hotel. There's also a legendary pool. A basic room will run you around $1,500 a night.

A-listers looking for something a little more chill can check out The Four Seasons Surf Club. The hotel is only steps from the beach, with a beautiful pool and plenty of ways to relax. The stay doesn't come cheap -- secondhand sites are hawking rooms for $2k to $3k a night.

1 Hotel South Beach has become a celeb hot spot too ... located right on the beach with an incredible rooftop pool. The joint will set you back up to $15,000 a night.

Fun doesn't come cheap for SB weekend.

