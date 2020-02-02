Live It Up at Miami's Top Super Bowl Hotels

Miami is overrun with celebs for the Super Bowl ... which means the city's top hotels will be filled to the brim, and we got a peek into how the rich will live it up for the big game.

The Versace Mansion -- now called Casa Casuarina -- is an iconic Miami landmark ... the designer's former home -- where he was murdered back in 1997 -- was converted into a hotel with 12 suites for guests to choose from.

You can hit up the famous restaurant, take a dip in the pool or simply mosey around the grounds. A typical night costs upwards of $1,000 ... but SB weekend runs MUCH higher than that. The hotel staff won't say what they're charging, but it's a pretty penny.

Fontainebleau is the perfect choice for party people. LIV Nightclub -- one of the hottest in the country -- is located inside the hotel. There's also a legendary pool. A basic room will run you around $1,500 a night.

A-listers looking for something a little more chill can check out The Four Seasons Surf Club. The hotel is only steps from the beach, with a beautiful pool and plenty of ways to relax. The stay doesn't come cheap -- secondhand sites are hawking rooms for $2k to $3k a night.

1 Hotel South Beach has become a celeb hot spot too ... located right on the beach with an incredible rooftop pool. The joint will set you back up to $15,000 a night.