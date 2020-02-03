Bill Belichick's GF Cracks Up Over Tom Brady Qs, 'You Know He's Not Gonna Answer!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

So, we saw Bill Belichick leaving Prime 112 in Miami over the weekend with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday ... and when we asked about Tom Brady's future, SHE CRACKED UP!

Obviously Bill ain't about to spill the tea on his QB in the middle of the street -- and everyone knows it -- but Linda's reaction to our photog's effort made us laugh.

"You know he's not gonna answer," Linda told us while fighting through the laughter. She was super nice and ultimately correct -- but hey ... she warned us!

Belichick and Holliday were leaving a night out with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who spent years working under Belichick as part of the Patriots coaching staff.

The two are still super close.

As for Tom Brady, the 42-year-old made a commercial for Hulu claiming he's "not going anywhere" -- but many believe there's a very real chance he leaves the Patriots.

So, where could he end up?

There are reports the Las Vegas Raiders are making a serious push to get TB12 -- and there are rumblings the Tennessee Titans are also in the mix as a possible landing spot.