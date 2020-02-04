2 Chainz, Offset, YG Sued for Allegedly Ripping Off 'Proud'

2Chainz, Offset, YG Sued Over 'Proud' ... You Jacked My Song!!!

2/4/2020 4:53 PM PT
Exclusive
TMZ.com

2 Chainz, Offset and YG should not be proud of one of their hit songs ... so claims another artist who says the rappers straight-up jacked his work!!!

Solomon Clanton claims in a new lawsuit -- obtained by TMZ -- he released a song called "Proud" way back in 2015 ... 3 years BEFORE 2Chainz, Offset and YG collab'd on their own track called "Proud."

Clanton -- who goes by the stage name Slugga -- claims in his suit, the 2 songs include similar lyrics and music, including the hook and thematic elements.

Slugga notes the 2 songs have identical hooks, "I'm just tryin' to make my mama proud," as well as the same call-and-response technique in the lyrics and a spoken-word intro.

According to the suit, Clanton also claims the 2 tracks have the same climactic moment and the same 2/4 time signature of two beats per measure.

Clanton wants profits from the Def Jam song, as well as an order from a judge prohibiting 2 Chainz's "Proud" from getting spins.

We reached out to reps for 2Chainz, Offset and YG ... no word back, so far.

Related Articles

50 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video