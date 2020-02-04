2 Chainz, Offset, YG Sued for Allegedly Ripping Off 'Proud'

Exclusive TMZ.com

2 Chainz, Offset and YG should not be proud of one of their hit songs ... so claims another artist who says the rappers straight-up jacked his work!!!

Solomon Clanton claims in a new lawsuit -- obtained by TMZ -- he released a song called "Proud" way back in 2015 ... 3 years BEFORE 2Chainz, Offset and YG collab'd on their own track called "Proud."

Clanton -- who goes by the stage name Slugga -- claims in his suit, the 2 songs include similar lyrics and music, including the hook and thematic elements.

Slugga notes the 2 songs have identical hooks, "I'm just tryin' to make my mama proud," as well as the same call-and-response technique in the lyrics and a spoken-word intro.

According to the suit, Clanton also claims the 2 tracks have the same climactic moment and the same 2/4 time signature of two beats per measure.

Clanton wants profits from the Def Jam song, as well as an order from a judge prohibiting 2 Chainz's "Proud" from getting spins.