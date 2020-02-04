Donovan McNabb Gifts Kevin Hart Signed Game Jersey, Kevin Freaks Out!

Play video content Breaking News

Here's awesome video of lifelong Eagles fan Kevin Hart getting a game-worn, autographed jersey from one of the best players in franchise history ... and rightfully freaking out!!

Donovan McNabb came bearing gifts when he met with the comedian during Super Bowl week ... hooking Hart up with what will end up being one of his most prized possessions.

McNabb was a guest on Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" Radio show in Miami .. and told the movie star he had a little something for him ... and the dude's eyes LIT UP.

"It says 'official,' bitch!!" Kevin yells when he realizes the jersey is game-worn. "Look at this! An official f**king jersey!"

Remember ... Hart is from Philly and he's a HUUUUGE Eagles fan. In fact, he was front and center during the Super Bowl victory celebrations when the Eagles won it all in 2018 ... and even tried getting on stage with the players during the trophy presentation, but was rejected by security.

Kev's reaction is absolutely priceless ... and McNabb jokes that the jersey might be a bit too big for the smaller Hart.