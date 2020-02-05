Manu Ginobili Saves Woman Who Fell On Sand Dune in Argentina
NBA's Manu Ginobili Sand Dune Hero!!! Rescues Grandma from Disaster!!!!
2/5/2020 8:22 AM PT
Manu Ginobili has turned into a straight-up SUPERHERO in retirement ... 'cause the NBA legend sprang into action and helped rescue a grandma who fell down a sand dune!
Here's what went down ... Twitter user @almumansi (who goes by AM) says her grandmother was at the beach in Blanca Bay, Argentina when she decided to try to climb a sand dune, but fell.
That's when 2 men -- including 42-year-old Manu -- sprinted to help the lady, picked her up and carried her to safety.
AM says by the time she got to the scene, she noticed her grandma was taking a pic with one of the heroes ... and realized it was MANU FREAKIN' GINOBILI!!!
Solo al personaje de mi abuela le pasan esas cosas jajjajaja gracias @manuginobili sos un tipazo pic.twitter.com/KKgrpcKAQh— AM (@almumansi) January 31, 2020 @almumansi
Of course, Manu is from Argentina and spends a lot of time in his home country during retirement.
Ginobili was a helluva ballplayer during his career ... and is a shoo-in for the basketball Hall of Fame. But, stories like this are much better than any highlight on the court.
