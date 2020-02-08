Rihanna Parties Without A$AP Rocky

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Rihanna threw a big bash in the Big Apple Friday night, and A$AP Rocky was nowhere in sight.

RiRi threw the party at Bergdorf Goodman in Midtown Manhattan, and, of course, lots of folks showed. Unclear if she's really dating A$AP, but they've definitely been hanging together since her breakup with Hassan Jameel after 3 years of dating.

As we reported, Rihanna and Rocky showed up together at the YAMS Day benefit concert in Brooklyn. She also went to Sweden to hit up his show. They also showed up together at the British Fashion Awards show. In other words, they've been together a fair amount recently.

