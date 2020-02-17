Johnny Manziel's Ex Bre Tiesi Dating Jennifer Lopez's Ex Casper Smart

Jennifer Lopez's Ex Dating Johnny Manziel's Ex

2/17/2020 6:30 AM PT
He dated Jennifer Lopez. She married Johnny Manziel.

And, now, Bre Tiesi and Casper Smart are together!!

The two have been dating on the down-low for a little while but finally went public on Valentine's Day ... with Casper buying Bre a fancy diamond ring (not an engagement ring!).

She even posted a kissy face V-Day pic with the caption, "Mines."

We previously reported, Bre -- a fitness model/ "Wild 'n Out" girl -- filed for divorce from Johnny back in December. They were married in March 2018.

As for Casper, the professional dancer dated Jennifer Lopez for 5 years before they broke up in 2016. They started dating after Lopez broke up with Marc Anthony.

People were shocked when they first heard about the relationship because J Lo is 18 years older than Smart.

Smart is currently a judge on "Mira Quién Baila" -- the Latin version of "Dancing with the Stars."

