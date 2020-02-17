Mike Tomlin Upset with Myles Garrett Interview, Claims Unfair to Mason Rudolph

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

Mike Tomlin is DOUBLING DOWN on his support of Mason Rudolph -- claiming there's zero evidence the QB used a racial slur against Myles Garrett ... and he feels a new interview with Garrett was unfair to Rudolph.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach appeared on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday and criticized the network for what he believed was a slanted piece against his quarterback.

Remember, Garrett told ESPN's Mina Kimes that Rudolph had called him a "stupid n*****" moments before Garrett swung a helmet at his head during a Steelers vs. Browns game in Nov.

Tomlin not only said he doesn't believe Garrett -- citing investigations by the Steelers and the NFL -- but knocked ESPN for not doing more to represent those findings.

"It was a thorough investigation done by us and the Nation Football League, I don’t think that was represented during that piece [that aired on ESPN]," Tomlin said.

"These accusations are serious, not only in terms of Mason Rudolph’s character but his professional pursuits."

"Nobody on that field as a member of the Cleveland browns or Pittsburgh Steelers corroborated what was said by Myles Garrett. That was founded by us and the National Football League, and at no point during that piece this weekend that was stated."