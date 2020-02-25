Tyson Fury Gets Hero's Welcome In England, Party at the Airport!

Breaking News Sky Sports

Tyson Fury has finally returned home to England ... and turned the airport into a nightclub!!!

There were HUNDREDS of fans lined up to greet the 31-year-old heavyweight champ at Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning ... including a DJ who pumped music to the pumped-up crowd.

✈HERO'S WELCOME👏@Tyson_Fury received a great reception from the fans when he landed back in the U.K this morning 🔙💪 pic.twitter.com/yUmNuOmEXU — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 25, 2020 @SkySportsBoxing

Fury LOVED IT -- and played along to the crowd as he continued to celebrate his victory over Deontay Wilder.

Tyson had a few marks on his face -- but overall, he looked pretty good ... much better than his last fight anyway (remember, they had to sew his face shut after that gnarly gash).

"Thank you, everybody, for coming to support me," Fury told the crowd ... "God bless!"

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder has said he wants a 3rd crack at Fury and will exercise the rematch clause in his contract.

No word on when that will take place -- but whenever it happens, ya gotta think Wilder will cool it on the ring walkout costume next time around ... maybe get carried to the stage like Tyson!