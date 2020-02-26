Jermaine Dupri Says Usher's New 'Confessions' Isn't About Herpes

TMZ.com

Some people think Usher's new "Confessions" track has a line about him copping to herpes -- but his pal Jermaine Dupri says they need to listen closely ... cause they got it all wrong.

Jermaine cleared the air Wednesday about speculation surrounding "Confessions Part III," which Usher teased during a live gig this week. One particular line in the song has been widely interpreted to be a confirmation about the STD ... which has been the subject of multiple lawsuits against the singer.

Usher admits some things in ‘Confessions Part III’. 🔥pic.twitter.com/2RLv7sQX61 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) February 25, 2020 @TNHTalk

On the new track, Usher sings, "You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life."

Don't let that sickness lyric fool you, according to JD -- who has teamed up with the singer again to produce a new sequel album to his 2004 smash hit project. Jermaine says, "I see y’all trippin... CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective."

I see y’all trippin... CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective



The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it.

Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ??? — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) February 26, 2020 @jermainedupri

JD adds, "The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???"

Get it? "The sickness I had was life" refers to a baby ... not to being sick FOR life.

In any case, the good news out of all this is ... more 'Confessions,' baby.