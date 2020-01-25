Jay-Z Attends Roc Nation's The Brunch ... No Sign of Lauren London Yet

Jay-Z and a ton of other stars showed out for the annual Roc Nation Brunch this weekend -- but there's one person who's noticeably missing so far ... Lauren London.

Celebs like Jay, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, Meek Mill, Winnie Harlow, Ella Mai, Usher, Kelly Rowland, June Ambrose, Robert Kraft, Mike Rubin, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Rel Howery, La La Anthony and several others were in attendance Saturday for the pre-Grammys shindig. They held one last year too ... it was also star-studded.

Getty

It looks like folks are still trickling in, but so far ... there's no sign of the late Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend, who came with him last year before his untimely death about two months later.

She's kept a relatively low profile in the wake of her partner getting gunned down in cold blood -- but LL has surfaced online with a few clothes and sneaker campaigns.