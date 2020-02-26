NBA's Malik Monk Suspended for Violating League's Anti-Drug Program

Breaking News Getty

Charlotte Hornets player Malik Monk -- the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft -- has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the terms of the league's drug policy.

The details are unclear -- the NBA has not said if Monk tested dirty or simply failed to comply with the drug testing ... but it's clear he's in the dog house.

"The NBA announced today that Malik Monk of the Charlotte Hornets has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the league said.

"Monk’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the Hornets and the New York Knicks, and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program."

22-year-old Monk was a star at Kentucky and has huge potential -- which he flashed with some solid play earlier this month.

He's currently in a 4-year, $15.7 million contract. He earns about $50k per game so the suspension is kind of a big deal.