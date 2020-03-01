Greg Oden Gives Money Advice To Athletes ... It's My Job Now!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Listen up, super-rich athletes!! NBA star-turned-financial adviser Greg Oden is here to give you some solid pointers on how to keep from turning into a super-broke athlete!!

(We're looking at you Boris Becker!)

Of course, the #1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft has taken his talents to the finance world ... and he's working to help his fellow pro athletes GROW their money instead of blowing it (like Boris Becker!).

We spoke with G.O. at the Kenny Smith All-Star event in Chicago about his new career ... and he says he LOVES his job.

"It's amazing," Oden tells us. "I'm an athlete adviser for a financial education company ... the company is called Edyoucore, it's based out in Baltimore and I enjoy it."

There are countless stories of players going from making millions to bankruptcy ... and Oden -- who made $24 million in his career -- is hoping to put an end to the problem.

We put Oden on the spot and asked for a quick tip for any athletes watching ... and he gave us a nugget!!

"Be engaged. Pay attention where all your money is going."

And if you're wondering why we keep referencing Boris Becker -- the former tennis star is LEGENDARY for blowing his fortune.

In fact, during his 2017 bankruptcy case in England, a court official said the former tennis star had racked up a "historic debt."

At the time, Becker's rep John Briggs begged for mercy ... saying, "He is not a sophisticated individual when it comes to finances."