'Snacks' Lee Stoked After Praise from KD Over Viral 3-Pointer, 'I'm Fat Durant!'
'Snacks' Lee KD's My Hoops Inspiration!!! ... 'I Call Myself 'Fat Durant'
3/4/2020 8:57 AM PT
What's the best part of becoming an overnight superstar thanks to a viral 3-point basketball shot!?
Jackson State team manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee says he got a personal message from his hoops hero Kevin Durant ... and he's STOKED!!!
I see u snipe....🖤 https://t.co/OEYAo3sjAm— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 3, 2020 @KDTrey5
"Kevin Durant has been my favorite player since he played at Texas," Snacks told TMZ Sports ... "I've got an enormous collection of KD jerseys!"
Well, Durant became a fan of "Snacks" this week after he saw that amazing footage of Lee achieving his dream and checking into a Division 1 basketball game ... hitting a DEEP 3 in the process.
"I see you snipe," Durant said to Snacks on social media.
Snacks says he was PUMPED to get love from KD -- telling us he's been calling himself "Fat Durant" for years ... and was honored to hear from the man himself!
And it's not just KD, Snacks has become a star on campus at Jackson State -- telling us, "After the game, fans showed mad love. My phone from 10 PM last night 'til now, I had to keep my charger on me because it's just constantly going off."
Jackson State takes on Alabama State on Thursday -- hopefully, we get more Snacks!!!!
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.