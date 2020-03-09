Tim Lincecum Imposter Scammed NFL Player Out Of Game-Used Gear, Cops Say

Breaking News Getty

A man posing as ex-MLB star Tim Lincecum scammed a Baltimore Ravens player out of autographed gear ... and he almost got away with it if it weren't for the NFLer's agent -- this according to cops.

Here's the deal ... authorities in Monroe County, PA say former NFL 1st-round pick Hayden Hurst contacted them last month to report he had been scammed.

Cops say Hurst told them that on or around May 19, 2019 -- he was contacted by a Twitter account he believed belonged to former SF Giants superstar pitcher Lincecum.

Hurst told cops the account had the verified blue checkmark ... so when it asked the TE for some signed memorabilia for a charity donation -- he sent over some swag no problem.

Cops say Hurst mailed 2 jerseys to the Lincecum imposter ... including one from a Ravens-Bills game on Dec. 8, 2019 that he personally inscribed, "My guy! 12/9/19 game used, 3 rec 73 yards 1 TD."

The issue? Cops say Hurst's agent, Phillip Walls, later saw the jerseys up for sale online ... and blew the cover off the whole scheme.

Cops say after an investigation ... they tracked down a man named Michael Daily in Stroudsburg, PA. -- and officials claim Daily fessed up to the whole scam.

Police say the 25-year-old told them he used several different accounts in the scheme to obtain NFL jerseys, cleats, gloves, balls, hats, pictures and even WWE championship belts.

Daily was arrested and reportedly hit with multiple charges in the case ... including identity theft, theft by deception and unlawful use of a computer.