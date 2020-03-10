Brad Pitt isn't Dating Alia Shawkat, She's a Good Friend

Exclusive TMZ.com

Brad Pitt relationship rumors -- including the one about his recent concert date, Alia Shawkat -- can be put to bed because there's NO lucky lady ... not even one.

Sources close to the Oscar winner tell TMZ ... he doesn't feel any need to get back on the dating scene right now -- his focus is elsewhere. We're told he's much more involved in his kids' lives these days, so that's where most of his time and effort goes ... followed by work and his sobriety.

We broke the story ... Brad went to a Thundercat show at The Wiltern in L.A. Saturday night with a "mystery woman" we later learned was the "Arrested Development" star, Alia. The outing was nothing new for them either -- they've been going to concerts, comedy shows, museums and galleries together for months.

Our sources say despite the frequent sightings, they're not romantic ... it's strictly platonic.